France's Alstom wins 57 million euros China metro contract

PARIS (Reuters) - French train maker and manufacturing group Alstom (ALSO.PA) has won a contract worth 57 million euros ($68 million) to supply traction systems for a new metro line in Chengdu, China.

The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

All the traction systems will be manufactured jointly by Alstom’s joint ventures of Shanghai Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment and Chengdu Alstom Transport Electrical Equipment, with support from Xi‘an Alstom Yongji Electric Equipment Co. [2] and four Alstom sites in Europe, Alstom added on Wednesday.