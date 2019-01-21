German economy minister: Must do everything to support Siemens, Alstom train merger

FILE PHOTO: German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier pauses during an interview in his office in Berlin, Germany December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

MUNICH (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday that he was in favor of a planned train merger between Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom (ALSO.PA) and would do its utmost to support it.

“We need international champions in Europe that are able to compete globally”, he told Reuters on the sidelines of the DLD technology conference in Munich.

“Talks are in an important phase and we will do everything so that this project has a chance”, he said.