A Bouygues company logo is seen at the World Efficiency congress in Paris, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues, which has a 28 percent stake in Alstom, said it regretted the European Union’s decision to veto a merger between Alstom and Siemens but added it was confident over Alstom’s prospects.

“Whatever happens, Alstom will continue to develop on its own path,” Bouygues said in a statement.

“As the key shareholder, Bouygues backs Alstom’s strategy and is confident about its future,” added Bouygues.