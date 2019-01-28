Deals
January 28, 2019 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

EU has no leeway if Alstom/Siemens concessions don't completely remedy problems: official

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - If new concessions that Alstom and Siemens have offered on their proposed rail business merger do not completely remedy problems raised by a market inquiry, the EU competition office will have no room for maneuver, a senior EU official said on Monday.

Alstom and Siemens have offered new concessions to try to satisfy get the EU’s cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion, Alstom confirmed on Monday.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below