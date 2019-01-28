Alstom, Siemens confirm new concessions on merger to satisfy antitrust demands

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alstom is seen before a news conference to present the company's full year 2016/17 annual results in Saint-Ouen, near Paris, France, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Alstom and Siemens have made new concessions to try and satisfy antitrust demands and get the green light for a planned merger of their rail activities, Alstom confirmed on Monday.

“There is, however, still no certainty that the content of this package will be sufficient to alleviate the concerns of the Commission,” Alstom said in its statement.

European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Reuters on Sunday her staff were reviewing last-minute changes filed by the two companies on Friday.

People familiar with the matter said last week that the EU competition watchdog would block the deal, with a decision likely on Feb. 6 ahead of the Feb. 18 deadline.