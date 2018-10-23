FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

EU antitrust regulators to warn Siemens, Alstom about rail merger: source

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will warn Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom (ALSO.PA) this week that their plan to create a Franco-German rail champion will hurt competition, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The European Commission, which opened a full-scale investigation into the deal in July, will send a statement of objections or charge sheet setting out its concerns about specific areas, the person said, though it is possible the timetable for doing so could slip to next week.

The EU competition enforcer had previously flagged worries about reduced competition in the supply of some types of trains and signaling systems as a result of the companies’ plan to merge their rail operations.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Adrian Croft

