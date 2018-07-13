EU regulators concerned about Siemens, Alstom rail merger, to probe further

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) plan to create a Franco-German rail champion could reduce competition and lead to higher fares for travelers, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday as they opened a full-scale investigation into the deal.

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Siemens AG is seen before the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

German industrial group Siemens and French rival Alstom announced the planned rail merger in September last year, an industrial breakthrough for French President Emmanuel Macron which, however, has triggered criticism from opposition politicians.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French engineering group Alstom is seen at the plant in Aytre near La Rochelle, France, August 31, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Paris said the tie-up would protect jobs but critics fear French loss of control of the iconic TGV high-speed train. The combined TGV and Siemens’ ICE-high-speed trains, and signaling and rail technology would have 15.3 billion euros ($17.8 billion) in turnover.

The companies are looking to the deal to stave off the competitive threat from bigger rival CRRC and Canada’s Bombardier Transportation.

The European Commission said the merged company, a global leader with three times the market share of its closest rival, was unlikely to be constrained by competitors.

The investigation will examine whether the deal would deprive European rail operators of a choice of suppliers and lead to higher prices for the millions of Europeans who use rail transportation every day for work or leisure, European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said.

The EU competition enforcer also dismissed Siemens’ arguments regarding CRRC, saying potential Chinese suppliers were unlikely to enter the market for rolling stock and signaling in the foreseeable future.

It set a Nov. 21 deadline to decide whether to clear the deal. The companies can offer concessions to address regulatory concerns.