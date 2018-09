BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has set a deadline of Jan. 28 to decide whether to approve the planned rail merger of Siemens and Alstom.

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

The deadline was suspended early in August, but the Commission, which rules on mergers in the 28-country European Union, stated in an online filing issued on Friday that this suspension had ended on Sept. 4 and a new deadline had been set.