France and Germany to seek changes to EU rules given Alstom/Siemens veto: Le Maire

PARIS (Reuters) - France will discuss with Germany ways to change European rules on competition, in light of an imminent EU veto on a planned deal between Siemens and Alstom, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.
“The current EU rules are obsolete,” Le Maire told France 2 television.
“There could have been another interpretation of the rules and I challenge the technical analysis made by the European Commission,” the French minister added.
Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Julie Carriat; Editing by Inti Landauro