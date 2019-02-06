France and Germany to seek changes to EU rules given Alstom/Siemens veto: Le Maire

FILE PHOTO: French Finance and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire speaks to media after a meeting with his Swedish counterpart in Stockholm, Sweden February 4, 2019. Naina Helen Jama/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - France will discuss with Germany ways to change European rules on competition, in light of an imminent EU veto on a planned deal between Siemens and Alstom, said French finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

“The current EU rules are obsolete,” Le Maire told France 2 television.

“There could have been another interpretation of the rules and I challenge the technical analysis made by the European Commission,” the French minister added.