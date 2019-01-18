Germany not meddling in Siemens-Alstom deal, but likes European champions

FILE PHOTO: The Siemens logo is seen near a building in Siemensstadt in Berlin, Germany, October 31, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s economy minister has no intention of interfering in cartel authorities’ assessment of a rail deal between industrial groups Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Siemens (SIEGn.DE) but in principle he backs European industrial champions, his spokesman said.

“The minister has indicated that he does not want to interfere in ongoing proceedings as the authorities are independent,” the Economy Ministry spokesman told a regular government news conference on Friday.

“But as a matter of principle, he welcomes it when there are European champions that are competitive on the international market,” the spokesman added.