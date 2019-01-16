Germany says Siemens-Alstom deal to help European rail industry compete

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government views a proposed merger of France’s Alstom (ALSO.PA) and Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) rail business as important for securing the competitiveness of the European rail industry, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
But he also said it was the European Commission’s responsibility to review the antitrust implications of the Franco-German deal.
France on Wednesday said a decision by the commission to block the merger would be a mistake. Antitrust commissioner Margrethe Vestager voiced doubts in December about the impact of the merger on other high-speed trains.
