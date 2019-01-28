Germany's Weber: Siemens/Alstom proposals offer good way forward  

FILE PHOTO - Manfred Weber, member of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party and top candidate of the European People's Party (EPP) for the European elections, speaks at the CSU party meeting in Munich, Germany, January 19, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

MUNICH (Reuters) - German conservative Manfred Weber said on Monday that the proposals Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Alstom (ALSO.PA) had made to try and shore up a merger of their rail businesses were a good way forward.

Weber, who is leader of the European People’s Party in the European Parliament, made the comment after Alstom and Siemens offered new concessions to try to get the EU’s cartel green light for their plans to create a joint European rail champion.