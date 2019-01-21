Siemens: Key to have dialogue based on trust with EU about Alstom deal

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said on Monday it was important to have a dialogue based on trust with European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager about a planned merger of Siemens’ and Alstom’s (ALSO.PA) rail businesses.
France and Germany on Monday raised pressure on Vestager to approve the merger, warning that thwarting the proposed European champion would be a strategic error.
