Alstom rallies after EU rejects Siemens deal

The logo of Alstom is seen on the company's TGV high-speed train factory in Belfort, France, February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

LONDON (Reuters) - Alstom shares rallied on Wednesday after the European Commission rejected the French rail manufacturer’s plan to merge with Siemens’ rail division to create a powerful European rail business.

At 1302 GMT, the stock in Paris was up 4.23 percent at its highest since Dec. 18, while Siemens shares in Frankfurt were down 0.9 percent following the news.

The veto was widely expected and was a setback for both companies, but investors were relieved that the decision removed some uncertainty about the deal, which has been in the works since September 2017 and has been a big distraction for the company and investors.

Following the news, Berenberg analysts upgraded Alstom to a ‘buy’ rating and set a new price target of 42 euro ($47.9).

“In our view, the market has been solely focused on the potential merger with Siemens Mobility (....) and is mispricing the fact that Alstom’s earnings could double by 2025,” said Berenberg analysts in a note.