Alstom's CEO unlikely to appeal if Siemens deal rejected: Le Figaro

FILE PHOTO - Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alstom, attends a visit at the Alstom factory in Belfort, France, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French train maker Alstom is unlikely to appeal against an expected rejection by European regulators of its planned deal with Siemens, Alstom Chief Executive Henri Poupart-Lafarge told Le Figaro newspaper on Tuesday.

Asked if Alstom could go back before the European Commission with a new project regarding Siemens, Poupart-Lafarge replied: “No. There will be no second opportunity.”

He added that if the deal was blocked - as has been previously reported by Reuters - Alstom and Siemens would each “go back on their own paths.”

“It is likely that the European Commission’s teams, its services, will indeed propose to block the deal,” he added in an interview released on Tuesday by Le Figaro on its website.