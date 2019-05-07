May 7, 2019 / 5:38 AM / in 33 minutes

French group Alstom posts higher FY profit, hikes dividend

1 Min Read

A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure group Alstom, whose planned tie-up with Siemens’ rail arm was scrapped earlier this year, posted a stronger annual profit on Tuesday, boosted by orders and contracts.

Alstom’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) surged 44 percent from a year earlier to 570 million euros ($639 million), while its sales rose 10 percent to 8.1 billion euros.

Alstom also raised its dividend to 5.50 euros from 0.35 euros last year.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below