French group Alstom posts higher FY profit, hikes dividend

A logo of Alstom is seen at the Alstom's plant in Semeac near Tarbes, France, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French transport infrastructure group Alstom, whose planned tie-up with Siemens’ rail arm was scrapped earlier this year, posted a stronger annual profit on Tuesday, boosted by orders and contracts.

Alstom’s adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) surged 44 percent from a year earlier to 570 million euros ($639 million), while its sales rose 10 percent to 8.1 billion euros.

Alstom also raised its dividend to 5.50 euros from 0.35 euros last year.