Alternative Investment names new partners as it approaches merger

(Reuters) - Private investment firm Alternative Investment Group LLC on Thursday named co-chief investment officers of Berens Capital Management partners as the companies plan to merge, effective June 1.

Rodney Berens and Timothy Schilt will continue to hold the position of co-chief investment officers of the Berens Capital Management portfolios.

The transaction is expected to boost Alternative Investment’s emerging markets multi-manager investing business and will increase its assets under management to about $1.25 billion.

“Emerging markets were up 37 percent last year and we expect that with higher growth rates and more attractive valuations, emerging and frontier markets will significantly outperform developed markets” said Alternative Investment’s chief executive David Storrs.

Berens Capital Management President Kathleen Kimiko Phillips-Lohrmann will also join Alternative Investment Group’s Management Committee.