Altice CEO Combes resigns as company seeks to improve performance
November 9, 2017 / 9:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Altice CEO Combes resigns as company seeks to improve performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Altice said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Michel Combes has resigned and will be replaced by Dexter Goei.

Shares in the telecoms group have lost around a third of their value since the company said earlier this month it lost about 75,000 broadband customers in France, its biggest market, in the third quarter, raising questions about its strategy.

Investors have been concerned about whether the group can maintain its high debt level in a rising interest rate environment.

Patrick Drahi, the company’s founder, will be appointed as president of the Board of Altice N.V, the company said in a statement.

“The new management and governance structure is designed to better implement Altice’s strategy, create clearer accountability amongst management and improve the operational and financial performance of the business,” it said.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Toby Chopra and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
