FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Under pressure, Altice shifts focus from acquisitions to cutting debt
Sections
Featured
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Venezuela
How a defrocked judge became the chief legal enforcer
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
North Korea
North Korea's Kim trades missiles for tractors
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 15, 2017 / 1:20 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Under pressure, Altice shifts focus from acquisitions to cutting debt

Mathieu Rosemain

2 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice (ATCA.AS) tried to appease investors on Wednesday by saying it was shifting its focus from acquisitions to reducing its 50 billion-euro ($59 billion) net debt.

The shares of Altice’s Amsterdam-based holding company have slumped since Altice reported disappointing third-quarter results on Nov. 2, prompting founder and majority owner Patrick Drahi to oust chief executive Michel Combes last week.

Altice has grown massively in both the United States and Europe through debt-fuelled acquisitions, which in turn has raised the weight of its net debt to more than five times its annual core operating profit.

The group will “go back to the basics” and will not be looking for acquisitions in the near future, Chief Financial Officer Dennis Okhuijsen said at a conference hosted by Morgan Stanley in Barcelona.

“We will be focused on deleveraging by looking at the disposal on non-core assets, (with) potential tower sales,” Okhuijsen told a packed audience.

Drahi, sitting by Okhuijsen, insisted that the group’s overall strategy of bundling media content and telecoms services remained in place, and that Altice would focus on improving its operational performance, particularly in France.

Altice shares were up 6 percent in late session trading, although the stock remains down by around 50 percent since the start of 2017.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Richard Lough/Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.