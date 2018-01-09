FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in 2 hours

Factbox: How Altice built its business through series of deals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice NV (ATCA.AS) (ATUS.N) is separating its U.S. and European operations to try to reassure investors alarmed by its high debt and low revenue generation, especially in its core French telecoms business.

Below is a list of some of companies Altice has acquired in recent years and which had contributed to Altice gradually building up debts of around 50 billion euros ($59.6 billion).

SFR (2014-2015):

Acquired by Altice for around 14 billion euros. Funded by debt, equity and cash.

PT PORTUGAL (2014):

Agreed a 7.4 billion euro deal in December 2014 with Brazil’s Oi (OIBR4.SA) to acquire sole control of PT Portugal. Funded by debt and cash.

SUDDENLINK (2015):

Bought U.S. regional cable company Suddenlink for $9.1 billion. Deal financed by debt and cash.

CABLEVISION (2015):

    Bought U.S.-based Cablevision for $17.7 billion. Total debt financing of the deal stood at $14.5 billion, combined with debt from Cablevision.

    MEDIA CAPITAL (2017):

    440 million euro deal to buy Portugal’s Media Capital, the owner of the country’s largest television channel, from Spain’s Prisa (PRS.MC).

    The transaction still needs to get approval by local competition authorities.

    ($1 = 0.8384 euros)

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Keith Weir

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
