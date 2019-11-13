November 13, 2019 / 4:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Altice Europe third-quarter results beat expectations on French growth

PARIS (Reuters) - Altice Europe (ATCA.AS), the debt-ridden telecoms and cable group controlled by Franco-Israeli tycoon Patrick Drahi, reported better-than-expected third-quarter results on Wednesday, driven by the turnaround of its French subsidiary.

Group revenue over the period grew by 6.3% on a comparable basis from a year ago to 3.67 billion euros ($4.04 billion), while core operating profits advanced by 8.2% to 1.41 billion euros.

Analysts had expected on average a sales growth of 5.8% for the period and an increase of 7.3% in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to consensus figures distributed by the company.

Altice Europe’s (ATCA.AS) French division, which accounts for more than a third of group sales, said it added 41,000 new broadband customers as well as 234,000 mobile customers.

The Netherlands-based holding confirmed its full-year targets, including a free cash flow growth of around 15%, excluding the TV division.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White

