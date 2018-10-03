Altice Europe mulls financial partnership for fiber asset

PARIS (Reuters) - Altice Europe said on Wednesday the European telecoms group was considering a financial partnership for its fiber business as part of a strategic review of the business.

Shares in the company rose sharply on Wednesday after Bloomberg News reported that private equity firms had expressed an interest in acquiring its fiber asset.

“Altice Europe has undertaken a strategic review of its fiber infrastructure to further accelerate its deployment and is exploring financial partnerships,” Altice Europe said later in a statement.

The company added that a final decision about a transaction had not yet been taken.

Altice Europe shares were up 4.5 percent by 1345 GMT.

Bloomberg News reported that KKR (KKR.N), Allianz’s (ALVG.DE) private equity arm, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Macquarie Group Ltd were among bidders for a stake in Altice Europe’s French fiber-to-the-home venture.

The bids are for a 40 to 60 percent stake and currently value the asset at 1.5 billion-3 billion euros ($1.7-$3.5 billion), added the report.

Altice Europe has embarked upon an asset-selling program in order to cut its debts.