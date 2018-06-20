FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 4:01 PM / in an hour

Altice selling stakes in French, Portuguese telecom towers to cut debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell stakes in its towers businesses in France and Portugal, raising a combined 2.5 billion euros ($2.90 billion) which will go toward paying down a hefty debt pile.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Altice Studio is seen during the launch of the new movies and TV series channel Altice Studio in Paris, France August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

The group, founded by billionaire Patrick Drahi, said it had entered an exclusivity agreement with KRR to form a new French company called SFR TowerCo in which the private equity firm will have a 49.9 percent stake.

It will sell a larger 75 percent chunk of a newly-formed Portuguese towers business, to be named Towers of Portugal (TOP), to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners and Horizon Equity Partners.

Reporting by Sarah White and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

