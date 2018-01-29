Altice integrates Netflix into new set-top box

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc said on Monday that Netflix Inc is now available through its new set-top box, the latest U.S. cable operator to form an alliance with the streaming service.

Such partnerships help Netflix add customers as its growth matures in the United States. Neftlix’s Chief Product Officer Gregory Peters said on the company’s post-earnings conference call last week that set-top box integration allows Netflix to reach potential customers who currently watch more traditional television.

At the same time, cable executives see tie-ups with Netflix as a way to help fight cord cutting, the dropping of pay TV service. In November, Comcast Corp, the biggest U.S. cable provider, embedded Netflix into its Xfinity X1 set-top box. Charter has also said it plans to integrate Netflix.

Netflix shares were up 2.8 percent to $282.43 in early trading. Altice shares were down 1.1 percent to $22.25.