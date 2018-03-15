Drahi's debt-ridden telecoms group Altice seeing some recovery in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Altice (ATCA.AS), billionaire Patrick Drahi’s debt-ridden telecoms and cable group which is undergoing a restructuring to revive its fortunes, said on Thursday it was seeing some recovery for the company in the competitive French market.

FILE PHOTO - Patrick Drahi, founder and controlling shareholder of the the telecommunications group Altice looks up after ringing a ceremonial bell marking the IPO of the company on the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Altice said trying to improve its general customer service had led to a pick-up in customer numbers in France, with the company winning 69,000 customers for its French fiber business.

Altice grew rapidly in recent years via a series of debt-fueled acquisitions, including of French telecoms group SFR.

But its shares slumped around 50 percent last year, in the wake of weak third-quarter results which showed the company losing customers to rivals such as Iliad (ILD.PA), Bouygues Telecom (BOUY.PA) and Orange (ORAN.PA).

Those woes prompted Drahi to split Altice’s U.S. and European operations and embark on asset sales to cut back Altice’s debt and improve its fortunes.

Altice’s U.S. division had already reported results last month, with Altice USA Inc forecasting higher revenues for this year as it rolls out its new streaming pay television and internet platform, Altice One.

The group said on Thursday that Altice Europe’s consolidated revenues had slipped 0.4 percent from last year to 14.72 billion euros ($18.1 billion).

The adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for Altice Europe was broadly flat from a year ago, standing at 5.79 billion euros.

The group overall had 2017 revenues of 23.43 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA of 9.39 billion euros. Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had forecast revenues of 23.53 billion euros and an EBITDA of 9.36 billion.

Net debts for Altice Europe stood at 30.85 billion euros at the end of the fourth quarter, and Altice said it was making good progress in terms of selling assets to cut its debts.

It added that Altice Europe was expected to generate operating free cash flow of 2.4-2.6 billion euros for 2018.

Chief Financial Officer Dennis Okhuijsen said Altice hoped to sign a deal on the sale of its telecommunications towers assets in the second quarter of this year.

He said those assets had attracted strong interest from more than 10 interested parties, ranging from private equity firms to insurers and other telecoms industry players.

“Altice Europe has tremendous opportunities as we deliver on our operational aspirations, led by new management reporting to Altice founder Patrick Drahi,” said Altice NV president Dexter Goei.

“In 2018 and beyond, we will remain very focused on investing for growth in innovation, superior service and advanced networks to deliver a more robust and differentiated product portfolio to meet customers needs,” he added.

($1 = 0.8127 euros)