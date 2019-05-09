Altice Europe first-quarter core profit up 4 percent on good performance in France

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable group Altice Europe said good commercial performance in France and lower costs boosted first-quarter core profit by four percent.

The Amsterdam-based holding, which owns France’s second-biggest telecoms operator, said quarterly adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to 1.30 billion euros from 1.25 billion a year earlier.

The group, founded by billionaire Patrick Drahi, said it added 117,000 mobile customers in France over the period, as well as about 88,000 broadband customers.

Group sales slightly decreased by 0.4 percent to 3.52 billion euros. Altice Europe confirmed its targets, including French revenue growth in the range of 3 to 5 percent.