Deals
December 18, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

French court rules against delay in Capgemini bid for Altran

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Altran is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French judges on Wednesday ruled against delaying the closure of Capgemini’s (CAPP.PA) offer for Altran (ALTT.PA), according to a filing from a court in Paris.

French minority shareholders group Adam had lodged a legal challenge to Capgemini’s bid, claiming there were irregularities in the process.

It had requested that the offer’s closure be delayed until March, when a decision on that broader question is expected.

The court’s decision means the 3.6 billion-euro offer for Altran, launched in June, will likely wrap up in January instead.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Simon Carraud; Writing by Matthieu Protard, Editing by Sarah White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below