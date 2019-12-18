French court rules against delay in Capgemini bid for Altran

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Altran is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French judges on Wednesday ruled against delaying the closure of Capgemini’s (CAPP.PA) offer for Altran (ALTT.PA), according to a filing from a court in Paris.

French minority shareholders group Adam had lodged a legal challenge to Capgemini’s bid, claiming there were irregularities in the process.

It had requested that the offer’s closure be delayed until March, when a decision on that broader question is expected.

The court’s decision means the 3.6 billion-euro offer for Altran, launched in June, will likely wrap up in January instead.