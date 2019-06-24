Capgemini plans to acquire Altran for 3.6 billion euros

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Capgemini is pictured during the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/FIle Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French business consultancy firm Capgemini on Monday said it had signed an agreement under which it will acquire engineering and digital services company Altran for 3.6 billion euros ($4.10 billion) in cash.

Capgemini said it would offer 14 euros per Altran share and added its board and the one of Altran had unanimously recommended and approved the proposed transaction which is expected to be completed by 2023.

The combination of the two companies aims at creating a group with annual revenues of 17 billion euros and more than 250,000 employees.

A public offer launch is subject to customary regulatory approvals, the companies said.