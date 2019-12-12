Elliott may sell Altran shares if Capgemini sweetens bid-source

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Altran is pictured at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), the trade fair event for the global nuclear community in Villepinte near Paris, France, June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott would sell its shares in French Altran (ALTT.PA) if software consultancy Capgemini (CAPP.PA) increased its bid for Altran to 18 euros from 14 euros per share, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The source added that if Capgemini were to increase its bid to that level, French minority shareholders defense group Adam may drop its legal challenge to Capgemini’s bid.