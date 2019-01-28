France's Altran Tech says it was hit by cyber attack

(Reuters) - French engineering consulting firm Altran Technologies was the target of a cyber attack last Thursday that hit operations in some European countries, it said.

Altran said on Monday it had shut down its IT network and applications and a recovery plan was under way.

According to an investigation it conducted together with third-party technical and forensic experts, no data was stolen and Altran’s clients were not affected by the incident, the company said.

Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre announced on Friday it was investigating a large-scale Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign that hit government and commercial organizations worldwide.