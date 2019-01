An electronic cigarette device made by JUUL is shown in this photo illustration taken September 20, 2018. Picture taken September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration

(Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc said on Thursday its affiliate e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc posted $1 billion in revenue in 2018, up from $200 million a year earlier, highlighting the booming growth of the industry.

Altria paid $12.8 billion to acquire a 35 percent stake in Juul in December 2018, getting a foothold in a segment that is quickly becoming an attractive alternative for smokers.