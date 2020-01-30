Altria books $4.1 billion charge on Juul investment

FILE PHOTO: A hand with a cigarette is seen in front of displayed logos of Philip Morris and Altria in this picture illustration taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Altria Inc said on Thursday it recorded a $4.1 billion charge in the fourth quarter for its investment in Juul Labs Inc, nearly three months after taking a $4.5 billion charge in the e-cigarette maker.

The Richmond, Virginia-based cigarette maker said the charge was mainly due to the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number will grow.

E-cigarette companies have been heavily scrutinized by health regulators with India, Thailand and China imposing bans of varying degrees on vaping products amid rising fears of their safety and growing evidence that teen vaping is on the rise.