Altria in talks to take minority stake in Juul: WSJ

(Reuters) - Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc (MO.N) is in talks to take a significant minority stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Big tobacco companies, such as Malboro-maker Altria, have been investing in e-cigarettes as smoking rates in the United States decline and smokers seek alternative products.
Privately held Juul’s USB stick-like vaping devices have helped the company to quickly establish itself as a market leader in the e-cigarette business.
The company, launched in 2015, was valued at more than $15 billion in a funding round in July, according to media reports.
However, San Francisco-based Juul has come under pressure from U.S. regulators following the increased popularity of flavored e-cigarettes among teenagers, which has sparked fears of a new generation of addicted smokers.
Earlier this month, the FDA announced sweeping new restrictions on flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes and said it would seek a ban on menthol cigarettes.
A deal is not imminent but if one were to come through it will likely be big, according to the WSJ report.
The companies declined to comment.
Altria’s shares rose 1 percent to $55.55 after the bell on Wednesday.
Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila