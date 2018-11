FILE PHOTO: An electronic cigarette device made by JUUL is shown in this picture illustration taken September 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Tobacco giant Altria Group Inc (MO.N) is in talks to take a significant minority stake in e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal is not imminent but if one were to come through it will likely be big, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for Juul declined to comment and Altria did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.