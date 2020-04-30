April 30, 2020 / 11:27 AM / in an hour

Altria abandons 2020 forecast; share rise as it continues dividend

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A hand with a cigarette is seen in front of displayed logos of Philip Morris and Altria in this picture illustration taken September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Marlboro cigarettes maker Altria Group Inc (MO.N) abandoned its full-year profit forecast for 2020 and beyond, citing “uncertainty” related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the company, however, rose about 3% in early trading after it said it would continue to pay dividend.

Altria said it would approach the 2020 dividend by recommending a quarterly rate that reflects its cash position and balance sheet strength.

To save cash, its board rescinded $1 billion share buyback program that had $500 million remaining.

Revenue, net of excise taxes, rose 15% to $5.05 billion, helped by shoppers stocking up on cigarettes ahead of coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. Analysts on average expected $4.61 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Earnings per share came in at $1.09, handily beating the average analyst estimate of 98 cents per share.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
