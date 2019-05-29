Packaging firm Aluflexpack to launch IPO next week: sources

FRANKFURT/ZURICH (Reuters) - Packaging maker Aluflexpack is preparing to launch a stock market flotation in Zurich early next week, hoping to benefit from robust capital markets, people close to the matter said.

Austrian investor Michael Tojner’s Montana Tech Components is planning to sell shares worth roughly 100 million Swiss francs ($99 million) in the company, which could give it a market capitalization of around 300 million, they said.

The firm is working with Berenberg and Zurcher Kantonalbank on the deal, and is expected to publish its intention to float next week, with the listing taking place about four weeks later, they added.

Montana Tech Components, which bought Aluflexpack together with co-investors in 2012, declined to comment. Berenberg was not immediately available for comment, while ZKB declined to comment.

Aluflexpack - originally known as Foljaplast - makes food, pharma and cigarette packaging from aluminum foil, paper and flexible film for companies including Nestle, Ferrero, Coca Cola, Sanofi, Lactalis and Dr. Oetker.

Since Montana Tech’s buyout, Aluflexpack has acquired several rivals such as France-based Eliopack.

Montana Tech has been actively managing its portfolio.

On Wednesday, German asset Varta bought the consumer batteries business of U.S.-based Energizer in a $400 million deal.