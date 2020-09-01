Amadeus hires former Vodafone exec Streichert as CFO

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amadeus IT Holding can be seen in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(Reuters) - Amadeus (AMA.MC) has appointed former Vodafone (VOD.L) executive Till Streichert as chief financial officer with immediate effect, the Spanish travel technology firm announced on Tuesday.

A German native with over 20 years experience in financial and operational transformation programs, Streichert worked for Vodafone for 12 years, most recently at its South African unit Vodacom (VODJ.J).

Streichert will succeed Ana de Pro, who will leave at the end of the year. The two will work together throughout the rest of 2020 as part of a transition period in order “to ensure a smooth handover”.

The new Amadeus CFO will be based in Madrid and report directly to president and CEO Luis Maroto.