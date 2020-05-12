Amadeus first-quarter profit tumbles 58%, sees more pain ahead

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amadeus IT Holding can be seen in Madrid, Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

(Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus (AMA.MC) reported on Tuesday a 57.5% slump in first-quarter adjusted net profit after the coronavirus outbreak triggered a wave of flight cancellations and brought international air travel to a virtual standstill.

The world’s biggest provider of booking services forecasts more pain this year, however it did not specify the numbers.

“We are confident in the resilience of the travel sector and in the underlying strength of our company, but the coming months will remain challenging for the whole sector,” president and chief executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

The group said earlier in April that its “stress case” scenario assumed global air traffic would fall by 64% this year, a more pessimistic forecast that the International Air Transport Association’s mid-April prediction of a 48% drop.

Amadeus’ first-quarter revenue came in at 1.02 billion euros, in line with its own estimate of a 25% to 30% drop published in April. The group said travel agency air bookings nearly halved in the quarter, while the number of passengers airlines boarded via its IT solutions business fell 12.0%.

Amadeus’ U.S. rival Sabre (SABR.O) reported on Friday a first-quarter net loss of $213 million, citing a drop in bookings caused by flight cancellations.