Camber Capital to discuss Amag's board composition with shareholders

(Reuters) - Camber Capital Management on Friday reported a stake of about 13% in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc and said it intends to discuss the composition of the drugmaker’s board with shareholders, weeks after another investor called for changes at the company.

In early August Caligan Partners unveiled a 10.3% stake in Amag and a month later said it was seeking the removal of four directors of the company.

Camber, which held a 12.9% stake in Amag as of Sept. 20, said Amag's shares were undervalued but said it currently did not have a proposal for the company. (bit.ly/2kHF19L)

Amag did not immediately respond to a request for comment.