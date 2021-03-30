Amarin's heart drug Vazkepa gets European Commission approval

(Reuters) - The European Commission has granted Amarin Corporation Plc’s fish-oil derived heart drug Vazkepa marketing authorization in the European Union, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The authorization allows Amarin to market Vazkepa - sold in the United States as Vascepa - as a treatment to help reduce strokes, heart attacks and other major cardiovascular events in high-risk patients across Europe, the company said.

Vazkepa won U.S. approval in 2012 to lower high triglycerides - a type of blood fat that can increase the risk of heart disease. In December 2019, U.S. health regulators approved expanding the drug’s label to include its heart benefit claims.