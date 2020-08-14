Canada's competition watchdog seeks inputs from sellers on Amazon probe

(Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau on Friday asked sellers to provide information that could help with its ongoing probe into e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s operations in the country.

The competition watchdog, which is investigating whether Amazon has negatively impacted competition in the Canadian marketplace, said there has been no conclusion of any wrongdoing by the company so far.

Amazon said it was cooperating with the bureau’s investigation and would continue to support small- and medium-sized businesses.

Big tech companies, including Amazon, have been facing antitrust scrutiny for their alleged role in stifling smaller rivals to gather a larger marketshare in the United States and faced a Congressional hearing last month.