SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) and French retail group Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (CASP.PA) are discussing “some kind of partnership” in Brazil involving Casino’s local appliance and electronics unit Via Varejo SA (VVAR3.SA), according to a Tuesday report on the website of newspaper O Globo.

Amazon and Casino announced late on Monday that groceries from the French group’s upmarket Monoprix would be sold via Amazon.