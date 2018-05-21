Amazon eyes Latam expansion, opens Argentina office

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc aims to expand cloud computing operations in Latin America, a company executive said on Monday, after its Amazon Web Services unit opened an office in Buenos Aires last month.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The Buenos Aires office opened on April 8, adding to Amazon offices in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, Teresa Carlson, Amazon’s vice president, worldwide public sector, said at a conference.

Amazon Web Services handles data and computing for large enterprises in the cloud. The team in Argentina works to promote the use and innovation of cloud-based technologies, its website says.

“We have to be partners of Latin America. There’s lots of opportunities, amazing talent,” Carlson said.

“We also have a cloud region in Brazil and will be expanding to more countries for sure in Latin America.”

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri met with Amazon’s Elaine Feeney, vice president for infrastructure global expansion for Amazon Web Services, late last year and discussed installing a data center in Argentina, according to the Argentine government.