Amazon stops blocking Australians from its U.S website after backlash

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said on Thursday it would stop blocking Australians from shopping on its much larger U.S. site after a customer backlash, dumping an unpopular policy the retail giant had said was necessary to comply with Australian tax law.

“As a result of customer feedback, from 22 November Amazon customers will be able to ship eligible items from amazon.com to Australian delivery addresses,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

Amazon started blocking orders from being shipped to Australia on July 1 when Australia’s government applied a 10 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) to imported online goods worth less than A$1,000 ($726).

