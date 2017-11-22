FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon tells Australian retailers to get ready to take orders from Thursday
November 22, 2017 / 2:37 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Amazon tells Australian retailers to get ready to take orders from Thursday

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Global retail juggernaut Amazon.com Inc has told its Australian sellers to prepare to begin shipping product on Nov. 23, a retailer told Reuters on Wednesday, the first time it has given a start date for the country.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the web service Amazon is pictured in Mexico City, Mexico on June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/Illustration/File Photo

“There’s a trial starting tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. (0300 GMT), and (Amazon) is saying that you need to be prepared to receive orders from that point on,” Adam Mills, founder of child internet monitor provider KoalaSafe Inc, said by telephone.

