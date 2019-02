FILE PHOTO - CEO of PepsiCo Indra Nooyi speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Monday it named former PepsiCo Inc Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi as a director of the company and appointed her to the audit committee of the board.

Nooyi served as CEO of PepsiCo from October 2006 to October 2018.