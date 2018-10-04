Amazon is working with Brazil's CargoX for logistics pilot project: BBG

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc is working on a pilot logistics project in Brazil with Goldman Sachs-backed CargoX, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company's office in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

The e-commerce giant is partnering with the Brazilian trucking startup to use bulletproof trucks for the delivery of high-value goods, including electronics, the report said.

Amazon, which is revving up operations in Latin America’s largest economy six years after entering the market, said in August it will start selling sportswear and clothing on its Brazilian site, bolstering the list of products that third-party vendors offer on its local e-commerce marketplace.

Reuters reported in April Amazon was in talks with Brazilian airline Azul SA on shipping goods in the country, in attempts to overcome the nation’s notorious logistical challenges, including shoddy roads, security problems and a national territory greater than the continental United States.

CargoX and Amazon declined to comment.