August 22, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Amazon starts selling fashion, sportswear in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it will start selling sportswear and clothing on its Brazilian site, bolstering the list of products that third party vendors offer on its local e-commerce marketplace.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

The retailer said in a statement that it will offer more than 300,000 products, ranging from Havaianas flip flops, made by Alpargatas, to Levi’s jeans, as well as some local high-end fashion brands like Brazilian designer Reinaldo Lourenco.

As with consumer electronics and most other goods sold on Amazon’s Brazilian marketplace except for books, the fashion brands and other articles will be delivered by the third parties vendors offering them, rather than Amazon itself.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
