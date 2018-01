LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon UK said on Monday it would open a new fulfillment center in Rugby, central England, increasing its 2,500-strong workforce in the Midlands by another 400 people.

Rugby will be the fourth Amazon fulfillment center in the region, and joins centers in Coalville and Daventry, which opened in 2016, and Rugeley, which opened in 2011, the U.S. company said.