Amazon plans to launch satellites to offer broadband internet

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc plans to build a network of over 3,000 satellites through a new initiative “Project Kuiper”, an attempt by the e-commerce giant to provide internet access, according to multiple filings made with the International Telecommunication Union last month.
The long-term project will cater to people globally who lack basic access to broadband internet, Amazon said in a statement on Thursday.
Project Kuiper will launch a constellation of low earth orbit satellites that will provide low-latency, high-speed broadband connectivity, the company added.
Amazon’s plans come as Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is racing to pull his private space company Blue Origin out of start-up mode and move into production.
Bezos’ rocket company is among a crop of billionaire-backed space ventures seeking to disrupt the legacy launch services market with reusable rocket technology.
Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber